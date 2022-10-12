Medical

Franciscan Health starts diabetes prevention program focusing on diet, weight loss

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Franciscan Health’s new Diabetes Prevention Program is helping patients avoid a disease that affects millions of people around the world.

Type 2 diabetes is running rampant throughout the United States. Over 35 million people across the country suffer from the disease and an estimated 1.7 million Hoosiers will soon join this group if they don’t take action.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prediabetes is a serious health condition where a person’s blood sugar levels are abnormally high.

The condition puts a person at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and nerve damage, but there’s good news. If a person is prediabetic there are changes they can make to avoid becoming a full blown diabetic.

“We’re going to ask you to make changes to your diet,” Amy Lambert, coordinator of the program at Franciscan Health, told News 8. “We’re going to encourage you to start exercising, but not everyone is going to go from zero to 60, right? So, if you’re not someone who exercises currently, we’re going to start by having you do 10 minutes. We’re going to help you move in to the movement part of the program slowly.”

Lambert says another main focus will be on weight loss, suggesting if patients are surrounded with people going through the same challenges and same goals, this can also help.

The virtual classes for Franciscan Health’s Diabetes Prevention Program will begin Nov. 2. For more information and to sign up, click here.