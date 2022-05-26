Medical

Franciscan Health leader talks on how to keep faith through times of struggle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When an event such as the one in Uvalde Texas occurs we often ask ourselves questions like “Why did this happen?” and “Who could do such a thing?” But, we will never have an answer.

News 8 spoke with Sister Marlene Shapley, vice president for mission Integration at Franciscan Health, about how we can keep our faith in humanity in the wake of this tragedy.

“You don’t lose your faith, because God has given that faith as a gift. We don’t lose it. Sometimes we set it aside. We don’t want to follow it, but our faith is always there and God invites us back every day to be with him. All we have to do is ask. We weren’t promised a rose garden, but God promised us he’d always be there for us. We just have to take the time to ask,” Shapley said.

Shapley asks that society pause, “We have to take times away from television and loud music to be still, and to understand that everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. So, always be kind,” Shapley said.