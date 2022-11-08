Medical

Genetically engineered human mini brains may hold key to understanding long COVID

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines “long COVID” as a condition where patients who were infected with the coronavirus, clear the virus, yet still experience symptoms three months or more after clearing the infection.

Lingering symptoms include difficulty breathing, chest pain and sleep problems.

Long COVID has puzzled scientists for years, but findings of a new study show major progress toward an understanding of the condition and the mechanism that may cause it.

Scientists at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden set out to find the toxic effects of the coronavirus by infecting the virus into engineered, miniature human brains. They found the infection significantly destroyed key communication pathways called synapses. A healthy brain clears destroyed synapses to make room for new, healthy ones. However, the experiment showed a build up of damaged ones. This, researchers say, may explain why patients with COVID-19 experience lingering neurological symptoms like brain fog, dizziness and chronic headaches

According to the CDC, an estimated 1 in 5 U.S. adults have long COVID.