Health care provider takes some systems offline over ‘suspicious communication’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WISH) — Several systems of Norton Healthcare have been taken offline after a suspicious communication, the health care provider said Wednesday.
Issues with Norton’s network began Tuesday.
Measures to protect the network also have included removing internet and email access, Norton said in a message posted on its website.
“We are working closely with external partners to thoroughly analyze the network, while simultaneously working to restore impacted systems,” the message says.
Norton Healthcare has numerous locations throughout the Louisville area, including an immediate care center across the Ohio River in Jeffersonville, Indiana. All locations remained open, Norton says.
