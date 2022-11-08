Medical

Health experts provide awareness as RSV spreads

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana hospital leaders are informing the public about respiratory illnesses following an early arrival of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Belcher who provided more insight on how to prevent the spread of RSV, as well as information about the virus.

