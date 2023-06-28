Search
Health Spotlight: Dr. Adams on air quality and health

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV Medical Expert and former Attorney General Dr. Jerome Adams joined Health Spotlight Wednesday to discuss the state of air quality in Indianapolis.

“If you go to airnow.gov and put in anywhere in the Indianapolis area, you will see that the air is rated as very unhealthy,” said Dr. Adams. “I’ve never been in a situation in Indiana where the air has been this bad.”

RELATED: Indiana’s air quality some of the worst in the world

