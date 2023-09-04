Health Spotlight: Fighting childhood allergies

(As Seen on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Experts say more than five and a half million children have a food allergy – that’s about one in 13 kids.

More than 170 foods have been reported to cause allergies – but eggs, milk, and peanuts are the most common.

Recently, the FDA approved oral treatment for older children with peanut allergies, but for children under 4, there weren’t any options until now.

If you can strum it, pound it, build it, throw it, or swing on it, that’s where you’ll find five-year-old Kaleb Billeter -with not a care in the world – but it wasn’t always like this.

“When Kaleb was six months old, he broke out into hives all over his chest, torso, and face,” Krysta Owings, mother.

A skin test proved Kaleb was allergic to peanuts, tree nuts, and eggs.

“So, how do we, kind of, live our lives and not be fearful all the time?” Owings said.

Pediatric allergist Brian Vickery says, until now, there was very little they could do to help children like Kaleb.

“What we’ve been studying is to expose patients to small bits of what they’re allergic to, to change their immune responses, and what’s exciting is that you can actually do this through the skin,” Vickery said.

It’s called epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT.

“Peanut proteins are coated on the underside of a small patch that’s about the size of a nickel or a quarter. Then, immune cells in the skin are actually able to pick up the allergenic protein and deliver it to the immune system to give it instructions on how to respond to peanut allergen,” Vickery said.

Children wear the patch for half an hour a day and then increase it until it’s worn 24-7.

“This is not a cure, this does not reverse the allergy and make it go away completely, it just lessens the sensitivity levels,” he said.

Kaleb doesn’t need the patch anymore, but he does eat half a teaspoon of peanut butter a day,

and now he doesn’t have an allergic reaction while doing so!

Fun fact: According to Harvard Medical School, peanuts are not nuts they’re legumes because they are seeds that grow into pods. But peanuts are not the only food allergy being studied using a patch – milk and egg patches are also in clinical trials, and doctors believe this is just the beginning.

Patches could be used for multiple allergens in the coming years.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.