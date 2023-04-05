Health Spotlight: Foods that are surprisingly bad for your heart

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Junk food, red meat, sugars — these are well known to be bad for the heart and health. But there are a surprising amount of foods you wouldn’t expect to be harmful to the heart.

One of these is diet sodas. While the taste of a diet soda can be refreshing, there are still risks with sodas that are artificially sweetened.

Dr. Amy Crawford Faucher, the vice chair of Primary Care Institute and Dept of Family Medicine with the Allegheny Health Network in Pennsylvania, says new information shows making a switch from regular to diet sodas doesn’t help as much as you think it would.

A 2022 study from France found that regular consumption of diet sodas increases the risk of heart disease by 20% compared to non-drinkers. Another study found an increase of diabetes by 67%.

It has long been known that red meat affects heart health, with the most popular alternative to red meat being chicken.

But chickens today contain up to 10 times the amount of fat compared to chickens from a century ago, which gives chickens similar levels of saturated fat to beef and increases the risk for high cholesterol.

Kristi Fitzgerald, a genetic counselor at Nemours Ai Dupont Hospital for Children, said, “It puts people at risk for premature cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks and strokes, and can be lethal.”

The American Heart Association recommends limiting lean cuts of beef or skinless chicken to less than six ounces a day.

Margarine, another surprising food, contains trans fats, which increase bad cholesterol and increase risks for heart disease. Olive and avocado oils are recommended as healthier alternatives.

The final surprising food that affects heart health is energy bars. Many energy bars contain ultra-processed foods such as corn syrup, citric acid, and added sugars that increase the risk of heart disease.