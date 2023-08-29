Health Spotlight: Foods to boost bone, joint health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the CDC, more than 58 million people in the United States have arthritis, and it’s the leading cause of work disability.

But what if there is a way to prevent your bones and joints from deteriorating?

You may not need to spend money on expensive supplements but could be able to strengthen your bones and joints with what’s already in your kitchen.

Climbing stairs, lifting, and even walking – while living with bone and joint pain can make doing everyday tasks difficult. But certain foods can help boost your bone and joint health.

For example, extra-virgin olive oil – a classic staple of the Mediterranean diet.

Elizabeth Eckstrom, MD, MPH at Geriatrician Oregon Health and Science University, said, “The Mediterranean diet is a great diet with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains.”

A study from Spain found men who followed the Mediterranean diet, which included virgin olive oil, had more bone formation than men who ate just a low-fat diet.

Also, eating five to six prunes daily can prevent bone loss for postmenopausal women, reducing their risk for osteoporosis.

When it comes to joint health, one medium-sized bell pepper has more than a day’s worth of Vitamin C, which makes it great for joints since Vitamin C is an inflammation-fighting antioxidant. And milk doesn’t just do your bones good, but your joints too.

“Some people tell me, you know, ‘I’m 75, I’m 80, I haven’t done these things all my life, what good is it going to do to start now?’ And I say those are the people who have the most to gain,” Eckstrom said.

It’s never too late to focus on your bone and joint health.

Things to avoid for strong bones and joints include salt, soda, and caffeine. You don’t have to eliminate these from your diet, but limiting your intake will reduce your risk.

