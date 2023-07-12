Health Spotlight: Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration Health Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair begins Thursday at the Indiana Convention Center and is offering free health tests to participants.

The goal of the Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair is to raise minority awareness of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, hypertension, and cancer, and how to prevent them. The fair is also working toward raising awareness of health issues that specifically target minorities.

WISH-TV Medical Expert and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins the show to discuss the fair.

“It is the largest health fair for minorities in the entire world,” said Dr. Adams. “Over $2,000 in free screenings and examinations are available. I really encourage people to go and check it out. There’s demonstrations, presentations, and education.”

Indiana and Marion County are pushing back-to-school vaccine clinics to residents. Many children have missed out on vaccines doses since the pandemic began in 2020.

“We’ve got a month until school starts back up again for many children. It’s a good time to get up to date on vaccines for children,” said Dr. Adams.

According to Dr. Adams, the pandemic caused the largest drop in childhood vaccinations in 30 years.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.