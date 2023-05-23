Health Spotlight: Nano coatings used to battle COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — COVID-19 first hit the news more than three years ago, but since then, so much has been learned about the virus.

Research now tells us that the virus can last up to 72 hours on plastic and stainless-steel surfaces, and 24 hours on cardboard, suggesting that you don’t have to come into contact with a person who has COVID in order to get it.

Now, researchers at the University of Central Florida are developing new ways to kill the virus before it comes into contact with people by developing a nano-based disinfectant coating that can kill several viruses, not just COVID.

The nano-particles in the coating use everyday white light to generate UV light, destroying the virus.

The team at the University of Central Florida is continuing to test the disinfectant and believes it can be easily tweaked to combat any new pathogens that may arise.