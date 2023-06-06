Health Spotlight: New nanotechnology treating osteoporosis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Almost 10 million Americans have osteoporosis, and another 44 million are at risk of developing the disease. While medications can slow the disease’s progression, nothing has been known to stop it.

Now, scientists are working with new nanotechnology that could prevent, treat, and even cure the debilitating disease.

Dr. Mehdi Razavi, assistant professor at University of Central Florida’s College of Medicine, is using nanobubbles to destroy the genes that cause the disease. These bubbles are so small they are invisible to the human eye.

The bubbles enter into bone cells, then search and find the genes that cause osteoporosis and deliver treatment. An ultrasound is then used to supercharge the treatment, causing the infected gene to disappear.

Razavi says the bubbles will not only stop osteoporosis from worsening, but can reverse the damage done and increase bone formation.

Experts predict that by 2025, osteoporosis will be responsible for 3 million bone fractures and $25 billion in medical costs annually.

Currently, the treatment is being used to treat cancer patients, but scientists are hoping to expand the treatment and treat Alzheimer’s, as well.