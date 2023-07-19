Health Spotlight: New treatment for statin-resistant cholesterol patients

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 2 in 5 Americans struggle with high cholesterol. If left untreated, it could lead to heart disease or a stroke.

Statins are usually the gold standard for treating high cholesterol, but about 15% of patients have statin intolerance. Statins play a pivotal role in lowering LDL levels, or bad cholesterol, in the body.

Now, Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, and his team of researchers evaluated a statin alternative in a trial called Clear Outcomes.

“Bempedoic acid does lower cholesterol, it’s a bit less effective, but it can be combined with another drug, known as ezetimibe. The two together can lower bad cholesterol,” Nissen said.

At the end of the trial, Nissen found that 13% of statin-resistant patients had a decrease in bad cholesterol. Despite this, there were a few risks associated with the statin alternative, including a 1% increase in the risk of gout and an increased risk of gallstones.

