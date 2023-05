Health Spotlight: Spine treatment for scoliosis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Up to nine million people are living with scoliosis: A condition where the spine curves sideways, causing pain and deformities. Kids are usually put in back braces to try and straighten their back out. If that doesn’t work, fusion surgery is the next step, but that also has downsides.

Now, a new, less invasive treatment option is giving kids an easier way to ease their pain.