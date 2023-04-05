Health Spotlight: The fight for childhood cancer research funding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cancer diagnoses are tough to hear for anyone, especially in a child or teen, and when it comes to funding the research, it is a challenge to help cancer’s youngest patients.

The federal government has budgeted almost $7 billion for cancer research this year, but only a small portion of the budget goes toward childhood cancer.

Jaynalee Becerril, 14, of New Jersey, was on her first-ever vacation to Orlando, Florida, when a sore throat became unbearable.

“That whole week we were supposed to go to Disney, Universal, a whole bunch of wonderful, wonderful parks. But I never got to go,” Jaynalee said.

Jaynalee was hospitalized while in Florida. Her bloodwork showed very low white blood cell counts, and she was ultimately diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Jaynalee was crushed at her diagnosis.

“At first, you cry a lot, like a lot, like a bucket full, like two million gallons full,” Jaynalee said. Jaynalee was transferred to a hospital near her New Jersey home and began treatment.

Dr. Derek Hanson, a pediatric oncologist at Hackensack University Medical Center, said, “There just really isn’t the funding that we need to conduct the research and find better treatments for our kids.”

While federal dollars support cutting-edge cancer research, it isn’t always enough to study cancer in children. At US pediatric cancer centers, research is largely funded by public and private fundraising.

The Jimmy Fund at Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer Center has raised millions for childhood cancer since 1948. Tackle Kids Cancer has raised 20 million dollars since 2015.

At the Joseph M. Sanzari Pediatric Hospital, where Jaynalee receives her treatment, Tackle Kids Cancer and partnership with football legend, Eli Manning, funds new clinical trials and programs to provide support to families like Jaynalee’s.

Dr. Hanson says that pediatric cancer is relatively rare, but as a result, federal funding is channeled to other more common adult cancers, and leaves childhood cancer research in the dark.