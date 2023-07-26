Health Spotlight: The hidden dangers of alcohol use

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of Americans ages 18 and older regularly consume alcohol, and nearly 17% of adults binge drink.

Outside of regular use, too much alcohol can cause more problems than expected.

Research shows that about 15 million Americans struggle with an alcohol use disorder, but only 10% of those receive help. This excessive alcohol use has been linked to an increased risk of injuries, chronic diseases, cancer, and poor pregnancy outcomes.

Veronica Valli, a sobriety coach and author of the book Soberful, says alcohol used to control her, holding her back from moving forward with her life. “People can spend 10 years from the moment they wake up and think, ‘Ugh, I need to stop drinking’ (before) actually stopping,” she said.

Pain is another side effect of alcohol use. More than half of people with an alcohol use disorder experience some form of persistent pain.

Researchers have also found that chronic alcohol consumption may make people more sensitive to pain through different bodily mechanisms, one driven by alcohol intake and another driven by alcohol withdrawal.

Valli says it’s important to go against the cultural message that sobriety can be boring, and stopping drinking gives a new perspective on life.

“The number one thing I want people to know is that when you stop drinking, you don’t give up on anything, you don’t miss out on anything, it’s the exact opposite,” she said.

Valli also says that the biggest mistake a person can make when trying to stop drinking is doing it alone, and it is important to find a community of support.

