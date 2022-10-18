Medical

Health Spotlight Town Hall: Suicide and suicide prevention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — September is suicide prevention month.

Suicide greatly impacts Black, Latinx, LGBTQ populations, as well as young people and veterans.

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States.

Suicide rates increased 30 percent between 2000 and 20-8 but did decline in 2019 and 2020.

According to the latest statistics from the CDC, Indiana recorded 1,024 suicides in 2020. That’s 15 deaths per 100,000 people.

In this town hall special, we’ll address mental health and the stigma that comes with it, the impact on veterans and the minority community, a look at programs that are available and what still needs to be done.