Healthy sleeping habits for kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sleep deprivation is a growing public health concern and March is known as Sleep Awareness Month.

Dr. Harish Rao, the Associate Director of the Pediatric Sleep Program at Riley Children’s Health, stopped by Daybreak to discuss healthy sleeping habits for kids.

“There’s a recent CDC report that shows that one-third of our children and nearly half of our adolescents are not getting the amount of sleep they need,” Rao said.

Watch the video above to see the full interview with Dr. Rao.

