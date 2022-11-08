Medical

Heavily used pesticide in Midwest threatens fetal development

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A common pesticide found in weed killers widely used in the Midwest may cause damage to a developing fetus, a new study suggests.

The chemical is called glyphosate. Traces of it are also found in foods including flour, honey and infant formula.

A problem arises when a pregnant mother is exposed to glyphosate. It can harm to her developing baby by altering the baby’s gene expression.

Dr. Paul Winchester, a neonatologist at Franciscan Health and a lead study author, tells News 8 he assessed the urine of 187 pregnant women in the Midwest. The chemical was found in 99% of the samples, which is dangerous because if a fetus’ gene expression changes, it can lead to diseases later in life including obesity and diabetes.

Winchester has a message for women in Indiana who are pregnant or couples considering getting pregnant.

“The way that we as consumers can impact our own safety … There is pretty strong evidence the more organic your food sources are the more chemicals there are in them, and if we created a demand for organic food and organically grown crops that would be the thing that would move the needle and protect ourselves.”

Winchester also says it’s critical for researchers to keep studying pesticides to find out how they cause diseases and what can be done to prevent them.