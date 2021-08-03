Medical

Here’s how Americans protect themselves from germs in public restrooms

Close-up of sign for all gender restroom in Dublin, California, with male, female and gender-inclusive stick figure illustrations, March 13, 2019. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Germs. They’re everywhere, especially when it comes to public restrooms.

They are petri dishes for bacteria and parasites, which can lead to sickness.

When it comes time for a necessary visit, it’s important people have a defensive sanitation plan. Water filtration company Puronics surveyed over 1,500 Americans across the country between April 27 and May 3. Females made up 52% of the sample while 48% were male. The average age of respondents was 38 years old.

Participants were asked one question: What is the most popular method to avoid germs in public restrooms? They were given six choices. Here’s what they had to say:

Provided Photo/Puronics

The most common response was using a paper towel on doors, handles and sinks, with 64% of those surveyed saying that was their most common method of avoiding germs. Flushing the toilet with their foot was second at 59% and 52% of respondents said they use a seat liner or cover on the lid. Close behind at 51% was opening and closing the door with a part of the body other than the hands. Next was hovering over the toilet at 37% seat while 7% said none of the above.

Additionally, 63% percent indicated they wash their hands longer after using a public bathroom compared to one at home.

