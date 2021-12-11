Medical

Holidays are a season when heart attack risk is at its highest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the time of year for celebrations and joy — but it’s also a time when the risk of heart attacks is at its highest.

According to research, more heart attacks occur between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 than any other time during the year. But why?

News 8 spoke with Dr. Sandeep Dube, cardiologist and president elect of the Indianapolis branch of the American Heart Association, to explain the reason for this.

“We are eating more. We are drinking more. People are exercising less,” he said. “There is also extra stress during this time of year, unfortunately, due to family, finances and things like that.”

Dube also says the stress of the COVID-19 surge is also here, resulting in fear and anxiety — both of which affect the heart. Not only that, but people who may not be feeling well tend to put check-ups off until the holiday season is over.

Dube says we don’t have to stop our joyous activity. However, he recommends doing things such as eating and drinking in moderation. And when you’re with family, be sure to set aside time for yourself to destress. Exercise is also a stress reducer — 150 minutes per week is recommended to maintain heart health.