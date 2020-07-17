Hong Kong scientist: China withheld COVID-19 info that could’ve saved lives

People queue for free face masks outside a cosmetics shop at Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan 28, 2020. China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of a new virus. Most have been in the central city of Wuhan where the outbreak began in December. More than 45 cases have been confirmed in other places with nearly all of them involving Chinese tourists or people who visited Wuhan recently. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A China-based scientist fled to the U.S. in hopes of exposing the truth about the coronavirus.

He claimed the World Health Organization (WHO) withheld critical information from the world.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a virologist and immunologist at Hong Kong School of Public Health, landed at Los Angeles International Airport on April 28.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, published July 10, Yan claimed the Chinese government knew about the coronavirus long before the outbreak and that it could spread by human contact weeks before the global announcement.

Colleagues who worked in the same university lab allegedly ignored her warnings that a pandemic was inevitable if countries weren’t informed.

“The reason I came to the U.S. is because I (want to) deliver the message of the truth of COVID-19,” she said in the interview.

Yan claims she was one of the first scientists to study the coronavirus and has emails and text messages to prove it. She also claims her supervisors told her to keep quiet about their findings that it could spread from human to human, something WHO was already aware of. They purportedly disclosed this information to Yen on Dec. 31.

Ten days later, WHO issued a statement: “According to Chinese authorities, the virus in question can cause severe illness in some patients and does not transmit readily between people. … There is limited information to determine the overall risk of this reported cluster. …”

The statement was in direct contrast with what she was told.

As weeks passed, the world remained confident the virus could be contained. However, WHO announced the possibility of human to human transmission on Jan. 21. Since that time, the coronavirus has spread quickly in countries around the world.

Yan said her supervisors told her to keep quiet and even ignored her plea to invite international infectious disease experts to study COVID-19 with herself and other Chinese scientists. But, yet again, she was ignored.

“As he warned me before, ‘Don’t touch the red line. We will get in trouble, we’ll be disappeared.'”

Yan said she is now in hiding in an undisclosed location in the United States.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 13, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.