Medical

How do I talk to my child about tragedy? Mental health expert weighs in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Active shooter situations are difficult for everyone, particularly children.

With 24/7 news coverage and social media, it’s impossible to protect them from hearing about tragedies like the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday night.

News 8 spoke with Jenny Voelker, licensed clinical social worker, about how to talk to your little ones.