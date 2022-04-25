Medical

How exercise can improve your mental health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Exercise is not just good for your body — it’s also good for your mind.

Exercise can directly benefit the brain, according to Scott Haase, a health coach with Community Health Network.

Haase says he was inspired to learn more about the connection between brain health and exercise after listening to a podcast by life coach Tony Robbins and his guest, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

“His number one thing that you can do for your brain health — which allows you to actually grow new brain cells — from an exercise standpoint is to go for a brisk walk with a friend and talk about your problems,” Haase said. “There’s a dietetic standpoint of the food you eat and those things, but I just love that from a social aspect.”

The social aspect of going for a walk or hike with friends or family members is beneficial for the brain, according to Haase.

“Starting to incorporate the entire family in exercise, whether it’s a walk or a hike or just exercise at the home, is just outstanding,” Haase said.

Haase says Dr. Gupta recommends a minimum of 150 minutes of exercise each week.

“The recommendation is 150 minutes of moderate exercise,” Haase said. “He reiterated 150 minutes, but it doesn’t have to be super heavy, intense exercise. That can be that brisk walk.”

Dr. Gupta’s recommendation is backed up by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says 150 minutes of “moderate intensity physical activity” each week can reduce your risk of cognitive decline, help you learn and problem-solve, improve memory, and reduce anxiety or depression.