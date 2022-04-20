How to identify the 5 subtypes of alcoholism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An increasing number of Americans are dying because as result of complications of alcohol abuse.
But what does it mean to have alcohol dependence
News 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed, discusses the five subtypes of alcoholism in this segment of “All Indiana” Health Spotlight.
Substance abuse resources
- Be Well Indiana Crisis Helpline: 211
- Indiana Mental Health and Addiction Hotline: 800-662-4357
- State of Indiana addiction services website
- FindTreatment.gov