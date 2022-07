Medical

How to pack the perfect school lunch according to an expert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are headed back to the classroom which means they are also headed back to the cafeteria. In this segment, I spoke with Alvin Furiya, dietician and clinical assistant professor in the department of nutrition science at Purdue University, who tells me how you can pack the perfect, healthy school lunch that will keep your kids both full and energized for the day.