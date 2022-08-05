Medical

How to spot if your child is experiencing back-to-school stress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Going back to school is stressful enough, but layer the anxieties children have been experiencing living through two-and-a-half years of a pandemic on top of that and they may be feeling overwhelmed to a degree they’ve never felt before.

Dr. Lucille Gotanco, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Community Health Network, shares signs a child may be struggling.

“Children may display anxiety in different ways depending on their age and developmental level. It’s important to watch for a change in a child’s usual behavior. In young children, a previously easy-going child may be more irritable or difficult to console. They may cling to caregivers and avoid doing things they previously did without hesitation.”

Older children and adolescents, Gotanco says, may express excessive worries about school performance or social situations. They may also avoid activities they used to enjoy and struggle completing simple tasks. Other symptoms include headaches, an upset stomach, and frequent temper tantrums with no real trigger.

To help kids get past their worries, Gotanco suggests getting the whole family involved by participating in activities known to alleviate anxiety. These include taking walks together, coloring, and pausing for a moment to take a few deep breaths.

Video courtesy of Community Health Network.