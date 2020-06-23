I need to go to the doctor, but is it safe? An IU Health physician weighs in

DORCHESTER, MA - APRIL 11: Dr. Elizabeth Maziarka reads a blood pressure gauge during an examination of patient June Mendez at the Codman Square Health Center April 11, 2006 in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is scheduled to sign a health care reform bill April 12 that would make it the first state in the nation to require all its citizens have some form of health insurance. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many people have put off dental appointments, eye exams and even the annual check-up — doctor visits of all sorts — these past few months whether it was out of fear or necessity.

Indiana moves to its final Phase 5 of completely reopening in a few days. However, some are still concerned about venturing out and need to know: Is it safe to go to the doctor?

News 8 interviewed Dr. Kevin Gebke, a family and sports medicine physician at IU Health. Here’s what he had to say:

Question: Even though states are reopening, we’re still in the midst of a pandemic. Is it safe to see a doctor right now?

Dr. Gebke: Absolutely. Outpatient physician offices are available for both acute and chronic condition evaluation and management appointments. What you will see, however, is that some of these appointments may be offered in the form of virtual visits. Virtual visits have been shown to be highly effective for managing many chronic conditions not requiring a physical exam. It is also been very well received by consumers as a preferred method for interacting with the healthcare system in a convenient and efficient manner.

Q: Is it OK, given what’s going on, to postpone certain routine check-ups right now?

Dr. Gebke: It is OK to consider delaying preventive medicine visits. But I’d consider keeping or scheduling those appointments to ensure routine health maintenance is continued. Our best approach to managing disease is preventing it in the first place.

Q: What are some of the biggest challenges for those who need to see a doctor right now?

Dr. Gebke: I believe the biggest challenge is the uncertainty of whether it is safe to be seen in medical facilities. A great deal of planning and effort has gone into protocols for cleaning and the assurance of social distancing within practices. By practicing safe social distancing and wearing a mask in public facilities, the likelihood of being infected (with the coronavirus) or unknowingly infecting others is greatly reduced.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on June 18, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.