If you’re doing this, you might as well not wear a mask at all

Two people wear protective face masks as they walk along a commercial street in the Gravesend section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. The area has seen a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to New York City health data. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo raised alarm Monday about the emergence of a handful of coronavirus hot spots in New York, saying just 10 ZIP codes represented more than a quarter of the state's new infections in recent testing. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you wear your mask below your nose, you’re essentially asking for a coronavirus infection, scientists say.

They’ve coined this behavior as “half-masking,” when you wear a mask only over your mouth while leaving your nose exposed. This is a problem because the nasal cavity is the entry portal for the coronavirus moreso than the eyes or mouth.

Inside your nose are ACE2 receptors. The coronavirus is attracted to these ACE2 receptors like a magnet. Once the infected particles get into your nose they head straight to your lungs making a COVID-19 infection imminent.

Kristen Kelly, nursing director of infection prevention at IU Health Methodist and University Hospitals, echoed this statement in a previous interview with News 8.

“I think besides knowing that people breathe through their nose and that’s the source where this contaminated air can come in…we know that there are some cells called olfactory cells that have the ACE2 receptors on them, which means COVID-19 is very susceptible to getting into these receptors and infecting the person’s body.”

Trending Headlines

Nose coverings are crucial. The nose has always been the main portal for the virus to get into your body and infect it. So, if you’re going to wear a mask, wear it right. The mask should be tight against your entire face with no openings or holes for contaminated air to get through.

News 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gillis, D.Ed., is a classically trained medical physiologist and biobehavioral research scientist. She has been a health, medical and science reporter for over 5 years. Her work has been featured in national media outlets. You can follow her on Facebook @DrMaryGillis.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Jan. 17, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.