Medical

Impossible to disconnect from your cell phone? You may be a nomophobic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you constantly on your cell phone as if the world outside of it doesn’t exist? Does putting it aside for an hour or even minutes make you anxious?

If the answer to these questions is yes, you may be a nomophobic.

Nomophobia stands for NO MObile PHone PhoBIA. It’s a medical condition characterized as a fear of being disconnected to cell phones and other mobile devices.

Nomophobia has the same effect on a person’s brain as drugs. The addiction negatively affects grey matter–a part of the brain that controls speech, sight, emotions, self control, and memory. If not addressed, these skills can decline quickly and significantly.

Fortunately, there are ways to overcome nomophobia. Establishing rules like disconnecting at meals and before bed are known to be successful. Including more face-to-face interactions in situations when it might be easier to pick up the phone to get in touch with someone also helps. Instead of reaching for a device out of boredom, people should turn to other hobbies like going for a walk or reading a book.

Defeating nomophobia is difficult, but possible. Research shows pulling away slowly is key.