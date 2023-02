Medical

Indiana adds 2 new flu deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health reported two new flu deaths Friday, including of a child between the ages of 2 and 4.

There have been 167 total flu deaths for the season in Indiana. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Indiana in “minimal” flu spread for the fourth straight week.

There are now nine counties with five or more flu deaths, including 25 in Marion County.