Indiana doctor praises Hoosiers for adapting to ‘new’ normal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to one Indiana doctor, all Hoosiers should give themselves a pat on the back.

The reason: how the state has taken the steps to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Paul Calkins at IU Health who says he’s amazed by how Hoosiers have stepped when it comes to combating the virus.



“We’ve gotten used to this and we’ve normalized the risk,” he said. “There are some who people don’t feel like wearing a mask anyone. But for others, they wouldn’t go anywhere without it. Our world is just completely different than it was in 2019. But now, it’s starting to feel normal.”



Calkins says we’ve embraced the fact that COVID-19 is here to stay, and people’s ability to adapt has been surprising in a good way.



He goes on to say we’ve normalized the fact there is a great risk of transmission and if you haven’t already been vaccinated, get vaccinated. Also, if it’s time to get boosted, get boosted.



