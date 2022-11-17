Medical

Indiana doctor says Hoosier state is facing a ‘diabetes epidemic’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 650,000 Hoosiers have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. This number accounts for 12% of the state’s population. Another 150,000 have the disease, but don’t even know it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes is the most expensive chronic disease in the United States. Approximately $377 billion is spent per year for diabetes care.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Enrico Repetto, director at Roche Diabetes Care, who explained why.

“Diabetes is related to a lot of comorbidities,” Repetto said. “There are a lot of diseases associated with diabetes. Cardiovascular disease is a big one. Kidney disease, eye disease. So, the cost is so high because it’s the other diseases that are related to diabetes [that require treatment].”

To reduce the economic burden, Repetto recommends patients consistently monitor their glucose levels. Controlled glucose decreases the risk of diabetes-related complications. He also advises regular exercise and sticking to a healthy diet.

According to the CDC, approximately 80,000 deaths occur each year due to diabetes.