Medical

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments.

But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.

“RSV can cause fatal disease in adults, especially elderly adults,” he said. “So you have to worry about grandpa and grandma. And the reality is that one of the sources of bringing these viruses are kids who go to school. They go to school, they go to daycare, they go to preschool.”

Christenson says those infected toddlers then bring the virus back home and spread it.

If a person is older, Christenson recommends avoiding physical contact with them. If staying away isn’t possible he recommends masking up and being extra vigilant about hand hygiene.