Indiana flu deaths double; CDC says Indiana flu activity remains ‘very high’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana continues to be listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has Indiana in the second-highest category for flu activity for the second week in a row. Only nine states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.

There are 24 new flu deaths and 48 total deaths for the season in Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Health. The first announced death was someone under age 50 this year. Marion and Clark County have recorded five deaths. The percent of ER cases with influenza-like illness in Indiana is 7.32%.

The 24 flu deaths announced this week topped last week’s record breaking number for weekly flu deaths in Indiana since February 2020, just before start of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 18 deaths announced for the week of Feb. 29, 2020.