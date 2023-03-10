Indiana flu deaths reach 230

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – The number of flu deaths in Indiana has reached 230 this flu season, according to new numbers released by the state.

The Indiana Dept. of Health added 13 deaths to its total for the season on Friday. Nearly all of the newly reported deaths happened in mid-to-late December.

Source: Indiana Department of Health

All 13 of the deaths announced Friday were Hoosiers age 65 and older.

Marion County has recorded 32 flu deaths this season, the largest number of any county in the state.

At the same point in the last flu season (2021-22), Indiana had recorded 26 flu deaths.