Indiana health officials launch campaign to promote back-to-school vaccine clinics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday it has partnered once again with health departments across the state to host a campaign to promote summer back-to-school vaccine clinics.

The Start Smart campaign, now in its second year, is part of a statewide effort that aims to help families easily access required and recommended school immunizations prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver says these routine vaccines are the best way to protect students from contagious diseases and can help them have a healthy start to the school year.

“During last year’s back-to-school outreach, nearly 50% of children who were behind on their immunizations got caught up on at least one vaccine, giving them protection that can last a lifetime. We hope to see even greater success this year,” Weaver said.

The clinics are open to children ages 5 and older. Families will not be charged at the clinic but are encouraged to bring insurance information if available.

A map of the vaccine clinics is available on the campaign’s website.