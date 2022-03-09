Medical

Indiana hospital sends 3 semitrucks worth of medical supplies to Ukrainian hospitals, frontline fighters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Franciscan Health hospitals are not only sending prayers for peace to Ukraine. They are also donating over 100,000 pounds, or 3 semitrucks worth, of medical supplies to aid the war-torn country.

The supplies — including gloves, syringes, and bandage — are set to first land in Warsaw, Poland. From there, they will be transported to Ukrainian hospitals, pop-up clinics, and war zones to support injured Ukrainians.

News 8 spoke with Sister Marlene Shapley, vice president of mission integration at Franciscan Health, about what they hope to accomplish through this initiative.

“We want to help those who are in most need,” Shapley said. “We have what we call our mission statement, which is to continue Christ’s ministry in our Franciscan tradition. And this is within our tradition…to help those who are in greater need than us. So, we are going out to help people who are in danger, who are in fear, and who have no place else to look.”

Shapley says every bit of help counts, whether it’s by donating money, supplies, and equipment or saying a prayer for those who are suffering.