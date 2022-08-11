Medical

Indiana ranks as one of the top most out of shape states in the country

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United States is one of the healthiest countries in the world and when it comes to the Hoosier state we have some work to do.

According to a study by researchers at RunReview.com, Indiana ranks as the 10th most out of shape state in the nation based on several categories.

The number of residents who reported exercising in the last month was 73.7% compared to the national average of 76.9%. The state’s obesity rate is 36.8%. That’s close to 5 percentage points higher than the nation’s average. Also, 11.8% of Hoosiers have diabetes compared to the 10.8% national average.

The findings are based on the most recent data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Researchers at RunReview.com list the following tips to stay on top of your fitness goals:

Incorporate physical activity into your routine and aim for a total of 75 minutes of high intensity exercise per week.

Find a workout buddy who can keep you accountable.

Be vigilant of your nutrition, but stay away from fad diets.

Make sure to hydrate by drinking from 17-20 fluid ounces of water every 2-3 hours before working out.\

Be patient. Results take time so despite frustrations that are bound to occur along the way; stick with it.

Washington, D.C., took the top spot for the most in shape place followed by Massachusetts and Colorado.