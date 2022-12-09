Medical

Indiana reports 13 additional flu deaths; CDC says Indiana flu activity is ‘very high’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is now listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has moved Indiana into the second-highest category for flu activity this week. Only ten states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.

(Photo Provided/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

There are 13 new flu deaths and 24 total deaths for the season in Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Health. The first announced death was someone under age 50 this year. No single county has recorded five or more deaths. The percent of ER cases with influenza-like illness in Indiana is 7.25%, more than triple the number in the same week in 2021.

The 13 flu deaths announced this week is the largest number of weekly flu deaths in Indiana since February 2020, just before start of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 18 deaths announced for the week of Feb. 29, 2020.

(Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Health)