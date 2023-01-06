Medical

Indiana reports 21 more flu deaths; CDC says state ‘high’ for flu activity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has announced 21 new flu deaths, surpassing the total number of flu deaths from last season.

A report issued Friday by the Indiana Department of Health listed 94 flu deaths so far this flu season. The state recorded 83 flu deaths in the previous season.

The 94 flu deaths mark the highest total for a flu season since 137 in 2019-2020.

Four counties have recorded at least five flu deaths, including 12 in Marion County.

Also Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped Indiana into the “high” category for flu activity.

The CDC had listed Indiana as “very high” for the previous four weeks.

(Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Health)

