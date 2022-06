Medical

Indiana reports first case of West Nile virus of 2022

A Culex pipiens mosquito, the species of mosquito is important in the West Nile Virus transmission cycle. (Photo Provided/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

(WISH) — Health officials have announced Indiana’s first confirmed case of West Nile virus of 2022.

The Indiana Department of Health said the virus was detected in a resident of Lake County.

Officials say that mosquitos in Steuben County have also been found to be carrying the virus.

No other information about the patient has been released.