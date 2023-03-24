Indiana surpasses 250 flu deaths this season

(As Seen on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana health officials announced nine additional flu deaths on Friday, pushing the state’s total for the flu season to 255.

All of the newly announced deaths were people 50 and older.

There are now 19 counties with five or more deaths related to flu, with Marion, Allen and St. Joseph having the most.

At this same juncture in the 2021-2022 season, Indiana had 28 recorded flu deaths.

Also on Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased Indiana from “minimal” to “low” flu spread. This is the first time Indiana has been out of the “minimal” category since mid-January.