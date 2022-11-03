Medical

Indiana University to host ‘End Lung Cancer Now’ event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a report from the American Lung Association, less than 7% of all eligible Hoosiers get screened for lung cancer.

Indiana University is committed to increasing that number by hosting the End Lung Cancer Now event.

“We have some system leaders coming from IU Health,” MacKenzie Church, executive director of End Lung Cancer Now, an initiative of Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center, told News 8. “We have representatives from the state department of public health, Marion County (Department) of Public Health. That’s the target audience. It’s providers. It’s community leaders. It’s individuals in the community. It’s anyone interested in driving this work to end lung cancer.”

The event will open at 7 a.m. Friday at the NCAA Hall of Champions. For healthcare providers interested in attending, walk-in registration is available.