Medical

Indy doctor offers tips for staying warm with frigid temperatures on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bone-chilling weather can lead to dangerous events such as frost bite, disorientation and rapid heart beat, doctors warn.

Even if you’re bundling up from head to toe before heading out, there are certain things you’ll want to know before braving the outdoors, especially if you’re in a vulnerable age group.



“Most people who are at higher risk are extremes of age,” Dr. Brett Hartman at Eskenazi Health told News 8. “So, babies, infants and children. Their skin is just not as thick as ours. It’s the same concept with the elderly. Their skin is also thinner. So it’s even more important for them to stay out of the cold and stay warm.”

Hartman cautions against being outside for more than an hour if the temperature is less than 20 degrees. This, he says, applies to all age groups.