Indy doctor: Pfizer data on COVID vaccinations for ages 5-11 ‘very promising’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pfizer says its vaccine for kids is good to go.
On Monday, the company released data showing the effectiveness of the shot in children ages 5-11.
The drugmakers Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech say the results of the trial show the response is safe and generates robust immunity.
Pfizer tested its two-dose vaccine series in 2,200 children ages 5-11. All received one-third of the dosage proven to be effective in adults three weeks apart.
News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doerhing, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health. Doehring says these results are another win in the battle against the coronavirus.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “I mean obviously the information is coming directly from the company so we’ll see the actual data submitted and what the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) regulators see and conclude. But, it looks very promising.”
Pfizer plans to submit its data to the FDA and other regulators as soon as possible.
The company’s CEO issued a statement with the data released Monday.
“Over the past nine months, hundreds of millions of people ages 12 and older from around the world have received our COVID-19 vaccine. We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population, subject to regulatory authorization, especially as we track the spread of the Delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children. Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240 percent in the U.S. – underscoring the public health need for vaccination. These trial results provide a strong foundation for seeking authorization of our vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, and we plan to submit them to the FDA and other regulators with urgency.”Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive officer, Pfizer