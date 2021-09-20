Medical

Indy doctor: Pfizer data on COVID vaccinations for ages 5-11 ‘very promising’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pfizer says its vaccine for kids is good to go.

On Monday, the company released data showing the effectiveness of the shot in children ages 5-11.

The drugmakers Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech say the results of the trial show the response is safe and generates robust immunity.

Pfizer tested its two-dose vaccine series in 2,200 children ages 5-11. All received one-third of the dosage proven to be effective in adults three weeks apart.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doerhing, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health. Doehring says these results are another win in the battle against the coronavirus.

“I think it’s great,” he said. “I mean obviously the information is coming directly from the company so we’ll see the actual data submitted and what the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) regulators see and conclude. But, it looks very promising.”

Pfizer plans to submit its data to the FDA and other regulators as soon as possible.

The company’s CEO issued a statement with the data released Monday.