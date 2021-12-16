Medical

Indy doctor says omicron’s rapid spread may spark new challenge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Omicron is sweeping the globe and health authorities are warning it jumps from person to person at a faster rate than any other prior mutation. Preliminary reports suggest symptoms appear to be extremely mild and include a headache, runny nose and a scratchy throat, similar to a cold.

While this may seem like good news at this time during the pandemic with the potentially lethal delta variant still dominating, one Indiana doctor says omicron’s high rate of transmissibility poses a different challenge.

“It’s a little unclear right now even though it might be less severe,” Dr. Christopher Doehring from Franciscan Health told News 8. “But if it is more contagious, you may have more people who get exposed and get impacted. So even with lesser lethality, if you will, if there are more people who get it, you might see a higher death toll.”

He says many of those factors are still unclear. More information is expected in the next couple of weeks.

Doehring also says it’s highly likely omicron will take on aspects of the delta variant, meaning the longer a person is out from their initial vaccination, the more vulnerable they are going to be for reinfection.