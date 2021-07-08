Medical

Indy doctor: What we know about Lambda variant of coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s the Delta, Alpha and Gamma, and now there is yet another coronavirus variant circulating.

Lambda is gaining traction across the world.

According to Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, the mutation was first discovered in Peru. Now, the United Kingdom is starting to see an uptick in infections.

There is no evidence the mutation has landed on U.S. soil. But if we look at past experiences, it’s very likely it could be here and we just don’t know it yet, he says. Questions remain about the transmissibility and infectiousness of Lambda. Scientists, however, should have some answers as they investigate the spike protein associated with the coronavirus.

“Typically (when the virus mutates), we are seeing changes in the gene that are related to the spike protein,” Doehring told News 8. “Those levels can then cause varying levels of contagiousness and affect the number of the spike proteins and how strongly they are bound to our cells. They can affect changes in our immune response to the circulating variant.”

Scientists don’t yet know the molecular makeup of the Lambda variant, but when they do find out, Doehring says, they will know more about how infectious and contagious the strain is and how it compares to other circulating variants.

The good news is, he says, is that, despite spreading across the world, the number of coronavirus infections from these mutations remains low, which speaks to how broadly we’ve reached herd immunity whether by vaccination of natural infection, both nationwide and in Indiana.