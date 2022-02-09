Medical

Is it safe to bring my child back to day care? Pediatrician says it depends

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Children under five are the last group ineligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

This could leave some parents concerned about bringing them back to daycare for fear the environment will fuel the spread.

So, is it safe for them to go back?

Pfizer is asking the Food and Drug Administration to clear two doses of their vaccine for children six months through four years old, but a decision has yet to be made, leaving this group vulnerable to infection.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Elaine Cox, chief medical officer at Riley Children’s Health, who explained what parents need to know before they bring their children back to day care.

“In that less than two age range, it becomes really difficult because we can’t mask babies,” she said. “And with toddlers, we can’t always prevent them from keeping their secretions to themselves. So, the best thing we can do is to protect the workers in that space is by making sure they are vaccinated, that they are well and practicing great hand and mask hygiene.”

Cox says this is called cocooning. It’s characterized as protecting the people around a certain vulnerable group. In this instance, it’s the babies and toddlers.

If day cares have taken these precautions, Cox says, this group should be shielded from COVID-19.