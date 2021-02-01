ISDH: 1,733 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths; 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals at 16.7%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,733 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Jan. 31.

A total of 628,391 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 16 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31.

A total of 628,391 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 376 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 16.7%. The 7-day positivity rate of all tests is 8.3%.

There are currently 1,594 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 7,039,744 tests have been administered to 2,963,581 individuals.

A total of 562,084 Hoosiers have received their first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 143,638 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. Those numbers were last updated on Jan. 31 at 5 a.m. The latest vaccine data can be found here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 407,733 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 103,058,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 57,154,000 recoveries and more than 2,230,400 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Jan. 29, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.